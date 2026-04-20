🔥Iranian Lego music video goes after Palantir

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🔥New Lego music video goes after Palantir
The video depicts Trump as Palantir's puppet - being pulled by his strings, with Palantir itself shown as the all-seeing eye.
💬 "I guess he [Peter Thiel] forgot about the Constitution," the song highlights, pointing to the tech giant's data and privacy violations.
💀 "He's choosing apocalypse," the clip continues.
Find there song tracks on our Spotify page: 🎧
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6vBk5my5I6oyRJB4Z6kc41
Adding, if you missed yesterday's animated Palantir video staring Alex Karp, with the big red 'Samson Option' button. I think the LEGO team watched it. ; ) Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/df93fc28-1fb3-4daf-a696-109edcbe0ce1