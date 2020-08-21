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We Need More Lady Cops? | Popp Culture
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253 views • August 21, 2020
The Good Men Project is a girl power thought control experiment. One of their authors pretends to be a PhD and is using that clout to get people killed with feel good propaganda. This is why facts don't care about feelings.
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Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/X7cuI
2. https://archive.vn/ocpDx
3. https://archive.vn/GZsWl
4. http://archive.vn/7ct1j
5. http://archive.vn/yjGjl
6. http://archive.vn/dgIhf
7. https://web.archive.org/web/20190427155959/https://iwpr.org/women-8-times-likely-men-work-occupations-poverty-level-wages/
8. http://archive.vn/vaL3A
9. http://archive.vn/YNtLO
10. http://archive.vn/vW28Q
11. http://archive.vn/iJPTo
12. http://archive.vn/b78nO
13. http://archive.vn/4u0Lv
14. http://archive.vn/jhK4R
15. http://archive.vn/Ur9ew
16. http://archive.vn/rfT19
17. http://archive.vn/F6Jol
18. http://archive.vn/en4XB
19. http://archive.vn/UwHDL
20. http://archive.vn/zzIxi
21. http://archive.vn/ky7T9
22. http://archive.vn/NBoWQ
23. http://archive.vn/VO7Hu
24. http://archive.vn/TFCob
25. http://archive.vn/XTnEJ
26. http://archive.vn/a91kG
27. http://archive.vn/QtIPa
28. http://archive.vn/4hOfa
29. http://archive.vn/Gr4e3
30. https://archive.ph/aOiV4
Video Throwbacks
84% of Women Fail Army Fitness Test
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqca5m6lsbvp/
Feminist Utopia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGywO98eV7bt/
Help support a group of free speech filmmakers at https://www.notsosane.com
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.vn/X7cuI
2. https://archive.vn/ocpDx
3. https://archive.vn/GZsWl
4. http://archive.vn/7ct1j
5. http://archive.vn/yjGjl
6. http://archive.vn/dgIhf
7. https://web.archive.org/web/20190427155959/https://iwpr.org/women-8-times-likely-men-work-occupations-poverty-level-wages/
8. http://archive.vn/vaL3A
9. http://archive.vn/YNtLO
10. http://archive.vn/vW28Q
11. http://archive.vn/iJPTo
12. http://archive.vn/b78nO
13. http://archive.vn/4u0Lv
14. http://archive.vn/jhK4R
15. http://archive.vn/Ur9ew
16. http://archive.vn/rfT19
17. http://archive.vn/F6Jol
18. http://archive.vn/en4XB
19. http://archive.vn/UwHDL
20. http://archive.vn/zzIxi
21. http://archive.vn/ky7T9
22. http://archive.vn/NBoWQ
23. http://archive.vn/VO7Hu
24. http://archive.vn/TFCob
25. http://archive.vn/XTnEJ
26. http://archive.vn/a91kG
27. http://archive.vn/QtIPa
28. http://archive.vn/4hOfa
29. http://archive.vn/Gr4e3
30. https://archive.ph/aOiV4
Video Throwbacks
84% of Women Fail Army Fitness Test
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqca5m6lsbvp/
Feminist Utopia
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGywO98eV7bt/
Keywords
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