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Overcoming the Robotic Mind - Why Humanity Must Come Through - An Urgent Message from Julian Rose
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21 views • April 24, 2021
Julian Rose got up at 1AM in the UK to speak with VCC and deliver his URGENT message of “Overcoming the Robotic Mind - Why Humanity Must Come Through”
Zero Carbon Zero Covid book: http://internationaltimes.it/zero-carbon-zero-covid-twin-phantoms-of-planetary-genocide/
Kracking the Covid Ghost Code article: http://internationaltimes.it/kracking-the-covid-ghost-code/
UK Column News: https://www.ukcolumn.org/
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Zero Carbon Zero Covid book: http://internationaltimes.it/zero-carbon-zero-covid-twin-phantoms-of-planetary-genocide/
Kracking the Covid Ghost Code article: http://internationaltimes.it/kracking-the-covid-ghost-code/
UK Column News: https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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