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Joe Biden: A 'Dark Winter' are Comming... [04.10.2021]
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40 views • October 05, 2021
About the Exercise 'Dark Winter':
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/about.html
What are the odds of this?
(I will do a full video on this exercise if you want, just leave me a comment and let me know!)
Here is a link if you want to read the entire thing for yourself!
42,262 Views oct 4, 2021
End Times Productions
445K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SdastshVUGE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/about.html
What are the odds of this?
(I will do a full video on this exercise if you want, just leave me a comment and let me know!)
Here is a link if you want to read the entire thing for yourself!
42,262 Views oct 4, 2021
End Times Productions
445K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SdastshVUGE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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