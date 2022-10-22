Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SKY NEWS: 22OCT22 - Could BORIS JOHNSON Return to Number 10?
10 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published a month ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/OYq4qQMQ4lw


Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "up for it" as the race to replace Liz Truss kicks off and that he will return from his Caribbean holiday.

Those wanting to make it onto the ballot paper will need to secure 100 nominations from Tory MPs by Monday - the question is, could Johnson do it?

#borisjohnson #skynews #politics

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-n...

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...

Sky News videos are now available in Spanish here/Los video de Sky News están disponibles en español aquí https://www.youtube.com/channel/skyne...

Sky News videos are also available in German here/Hier können Sie außerdem Sky News-Videos auf Deutsch finden: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHYg...

To enquire about licensing Sky News content, you can find more information here: https://news.sky.com/info/library-sales

Keywords
boris johnsonsky newsboris johnson newsboris johnson resignsboris johnson speechboris johnson returnsliz truss boris johnsonboris johnson prime ministerboris johnson resignuk boris johnsonboris johnson resignedboris johnson resigningboris johnson livehas boris johnson resignedboris johnson resignationboris johnson todayboris johnson latestboris johnson news todayboris johnson latest newssky news livesky news latest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket