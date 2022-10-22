SKY NEWS: 22OCT22 - Could BORIS JOHNSON Return to Number 10?

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is "up for it" as the race to replace Liz Truss kicks off and that he will return from his Caribbean holiday.

Those wanting to make it onto the ballot paper will need to secure 100 nominations from Tory MPs by Monday - the question is, could Johnson do it?



