© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French Exodus: 'When Jews Flee, a Nation is Sick'
Follow
0
Share
Report
193 views • April 06, 2022
Posted 28July2014 CBN - The Christian Broadcasting Network:
Before World War II, Jews waited too long to leave an increasingly anti-Semitic Europe and ended up trapped. Jews in France don't want to make the same mistake again.
Before World War II, Jews waited too long to leave an increasingly anti-Semitic Europe and ended up trapped. Jews in France don't want to make the same mistake again.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.