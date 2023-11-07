Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Soldiers of the AF of Ukraine Switch Sides - Take the Oath to Russia and will Now Serve in the Russian Armed Forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

Former soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine take the oath to Russia and will now serve in the Russian Armed Forces.

Fighters of the First Battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, swore allegiance to Russia before being sent to the front lines.

"We pledge allegiance to the Russian people, but without betraying the Ukrainian people — we always stand with them because we are brothers," one of the fighters stated.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket