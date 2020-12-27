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Film d'animation | Le roi et l'oiseau, de Paul Grimault (1980)
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15 views • December 27, 2020
Le Roi et l'Oiseau est un film d'animation français (87 minutes) créé par Paul Grimault sur des textes de Jacques Prévert, d'après La Bergère et le Ramoneur de Hans Christian Andersen. Sorti en 1980, sa préparation a commencé dès 1946. Wikipédia :
https://www.wikiwand.com/fr/Le_Roi_et_l%27Oiseau
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