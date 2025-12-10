BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top 10 Amazing Health BENEFITS Of METHYLENE BLUE (RESEARCH PAPERS) - Dr. Paul Anderson
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
706 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
99 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiyJPCavdC0

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


The REAL Reasons To Use Methylene Blue For Cancer Support (SCIENCE-BACKED) - Dr. Paul Anderson


Top 10 Amazing Health BENEFITS Of METHYLENE BLUE (RESEARCH PAPERS) - Dr. Paul Anderson


In this video by Dr. Paul Anderson, he dive’s deep into the latest research papers uncovering how methylene blue enhances brain performance, supports mitochondrial health, and may even slow aging. From neuroprotection to cellular energy optimization, learn why this powerful compound is gaining major attention in the biohacking and longevity space.


📚 What You’ll Learn:

1. How methylene blue boosts mitochondrial function and ATP production

2. Its role in improving focus, memory, and cognitive resilience

3. Anti-aging and neuroprotective benefits against oxidative stress

4. Applications in mental health (depression, anxiety, neurodegenerative disease)

5. Safe dosage ranges based on research ...and much more, all supported by peer-reviewed studies.


Scientific References:


Vekaria HJ, Talley Watts L, Lin AL, Sullivan PG. Targeting mitochondrial dysfunction in CNS injury using Methylene Blue: still a magic bullet? Neurochem Int. 2017;109:117–125. [DOI: 10.1016/j.neuint.2017.04.004]


Rodriguez P, et al. Methylene blue modulates functional connectivity in the human brain. Brain Imaging Behav. 2017;11(3):640–648. [DOI: 10.1007/s11682-016-9541-6]


Gonzalez-Lima F, Auchter A. Protection against neurodegeneration with low-dose methylene blue and near-infrared light. Front Cell Neurosci. 2015;9:179. [DOI: 10.3389/fncel.2015.00179]


Xue H, Thaivalappil A, Cao K. The potentials of methylene blue as an anti-aging drug. Cells. 2021;10(12):3379.


Shor SM, Schweig SK. The use of natural bioactive nutraceuticals in the management of tick-borne illnesses. Microorganisms. 2023;11(7):1759. [DOI: 10.3390/microorganisms11071759]


Samoylova NA, Gureev AP, Popov VN. Methylene blue induces antioxidant defense and mitochondrial DNA repair via Nrf2 during cisplatin-induced renal toxicity. Int J Mol Sci. 2023;24(7):6118. [DOI: 10.3390/ijms24076118]


Oso T, Roldan CJ. Methylene blue for the treatment of oral mucositis associated with cancer treatment in a pediatric patient. Pediatr Blood Cancer. 2023. [DOI: 10.1002/pbc.30375]

Keywords
methylene blue benefitsmethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue scientific researchmethylene blue scientific studiesmethylene blue effectsmethylene blue proven benefitsmethylene blue researchtop 10 amazing health benefits of methylene blue research papers dr paul andersonmethylene blue research papers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy