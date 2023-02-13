California Financials For February 2023, CA State Hides Fees In Utility Bills, Info On Election Fraud

New California reports on the financial situation of California as of February 2023 and a news report reveal's that California state is hiding fees in utility bills for consumers that are costing two and three times more than normal and some people are even paying a few times more than that. And more information is spoken about on election fraud in California.
