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The Blood of Christ-Not Child or Animal Sacrifice
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30 views • January 23, 2021
Hebrews 9:12
“Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.”
King James Version (KJV)
“Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.”
King James Version (KJV)
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