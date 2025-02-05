In front of #Pokrovsk small Ukrainian units attempted an offensive attack, NATO vehicles carrying their soldiers to counterattack, but were met with fire from Russian drones, just as the infantry landed. The Russian military channel released footage on Telegram on February 4, 2025, showing a case in the Sribne village, an M113 armored personnel carrier attempted to advance with a group of Kiev infantry to counterattack. M113 was moving at high speed to drop its troops, but soon was spotted by Russian drone operators from the "Center" Group of Forces a few hundred meters away from the center of the village. At the end of the fight, a fierce attack began, four enemy soldiers including the driver along with the vehicle, were met with a pinpoint drone strike, destroying them in a matter of minutes!

In another failed case in front of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian paratroopers using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were then finished off by two Russian FPV drones, as shown in footage released by the Supladatov channel on February 4. Instead of the expected counterattack, the Kiev forces' attempt in this sector also ended in disaster under drone fire. The first drone to arrive managed to get in through the Bradley’s rear hatch, and it turned out they were taking a break in the Bradley as the drone’s camera framed it, killing the entire crew before they even landed. Then, the second drone set fire to the Bradley with about four enemy personnel remaining in the compartment.

The Russian army's improved tactics were the reason for the Ukrainian infantry's completion, which passed over the drone. The incident and its continuing occurrence, also highlights the effectiveness of the US-supplied NATO vehicles, M113 and Bradley continue to reduce Ukrainian troops amid severe personnel shortages and supply problems.

