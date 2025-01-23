Trump Takes Charge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump took office on January 20th, 2025. He made his first day in office one to remember, signing a record number of executive orders and revoking many of Biden's misplaced orders and actions. You can already feel the changes that Trump has enacted.
