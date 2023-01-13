Can an old dog learn new tricks

In this video I talk about Donald Trump, Joe Biden and myself. Three old
dogs. Two of those dogs remained open-minded enough to learn new things
on their journey into old age. You'll have to watch the video to find
out which two I'm talking about.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.