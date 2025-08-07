Philadelphia Eagles 2025: Super Bowl Contenders or Still Rebuilding? 🦅🔥

https://newsplusglobe.medium.com/

The Philadelphia Eagles are back and making serious moves in the 2025 NFL season! With a strong draft, key free-agent signings, and Jalen Hurts leading the charge, fans are asking — is this the year for another Super Bowl run?

Fly Eagles Fly! 🦅

Subscribe for the latest NFL news, game analysis, and updates from Philly.

#PhiladelphiaEagles #EaglesNation #NFL2025 #FlyEaglesFly #JalenHurts #EaglesHighlights #NFLNews #EaglesGameDay #SuperBowlChase #EaglesUpdates