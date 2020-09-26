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The Prussian Connection to American Schooling (Part 3), by John Taylor Gatto
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12 views • September 26, 2020
Where did the American school system come from? And what are its true purposes? Full Playlist: http://schoolsucksproject.com/gatto/
This is an excerpt from John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education
Chapter Seven: The Prussian Connection,
Section 90: "The Prussian Reform Movement" and
Section 91: "Travels' Reports"
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
This is an excerpt from John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education
Chapter Seven: The Prussian Connection,
Section 90: "The Prussian Reform Movement" and
Section 91: "Travels' Reports"
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
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