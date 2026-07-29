Lawyer Lisa Miron - Where things are headed - World On Mute - (Freedom of Speech Censored)

This was one of the best interviews we have done. Most know her as Lawyer Lisa by her Substack, book, and interviews. Lisa Miron connects so many dots on the future plans for North America (and actually the whole world) from a LEGAL standpoint, and how they are tightening the net around us by changing the definitions of SPEECH in legal terms to make citizens who speak out look like the 'bad guys' - with penalties of death. They want people to remain SILENT or face severe consequences for speaking against their ideology and plans. Well, we will NOT be silent! We will expose them!

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them (Ephesians 5:11)