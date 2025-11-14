BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
USA and Sweden has developed Brain Computer Interfaces injected by needle
The American university MIT has developed a Brain Computer Interface which is injected by needle.


Surgery-Free Brain Implant for Brain-Computer Symbiosishttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMwiCTl7jHc&t=60s

https://www.media.mit.edu/articles/new-therapeutic-brain-implants-defy-the-need-for-surgery/


Sweden has, at Linköping university, a department with 140 staff working with "Organic Electronics" under the leadership of prof Magnus Berggren. The swedish  "Organic Electronics" is also injected by needle. I suggest that Sweden is a world leader in this high tech.

https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98




Prof Magnus Berggren gave a spech in San Diego 2016 explaining how he could interface Mammals and plants. The title of his lecture was:

"Artificial Nervous Systems and Electronic Plants"https://spie.org/news/berggren-op16-plenary

Organic electronics is explored as the signaling bridge between biological systems and electronics targeting new opportunities in diagnostics, therapy and biotechnology. Magnus Berggren is the Önnesjö Professor in Organic Electronics at Linköping University and the director for the Advanced Functional Materials center and the Laboratory for Organic Electronics. In 2011 he was elected a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and in 2014 he received the Marcus Wallenberg Prize. He is the cofounder of several startup companies, such as ThinFilm, DP Patterning, Invisense and OBOE IPR.

