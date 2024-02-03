Spiers Media 002

Interesting set of events see them start to dob each other in, in an attempt to stop what is inevitably coming for all of them. Accountability of the highest order. Treason has been committed and is now demonstrated as to have its source in the Federal Executive Council sine the Great Seal of Australia 1973.
When the crooks start to turn on each other, you know its about to sink.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.