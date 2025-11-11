Trajectory thoughts for consideration nov 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content or you can support Sabrina By Purchasing Some Psinergy Merch: https://psinergy-shop.fourthwall.com/en-cad
.
" It always feels like somebody's Watching me"
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1968280300758368439?t=pe-yUaiUz7iaP7xKg_yTbw&s=19
IEEE 802.11 standard that will enhance its ability to support Wi-Fi sensing and applications such as user presence detection, environment monitoring in smart buildings, and REMOTE WELLNESS MONITORING. https://www.nist.gov/publications/ieee-80211bf-enabling-widespread-adoption-wi-fi-sensing
￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1968125677355606410?t=qcO_dCAO0sFUTEPt0SO0ig&s=19
Smartphones can accurately gather fMRI brain data https://search.brave.com/search?q=Smartphones+can+accurately+gather+fMRI+brain+data&source=android&summary=1&conversation=456883f9014ef32c3300a7
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1967958299476980053?t=VyhiJnjjnu2KQMvbR3qD2Q&s=19
neural nudging in cognitive city https://search.brave.com/search?q=neural+nudging+in+cognitive+city&source=android&summary=1&conversation=0b60af3addb2db1beca3f1
.
neural nudging with social media platforms https://search.brave.com/search?q=neural+nudging+with+social+media+platforms&source=web&summary=1&conversation=1aa29e0a80d1eafbf8f47c
.
Molecular Nano Neural Networks (M3N):In-Body Intelligence for the IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Molecular+Nano+Neural+Networks+%28M3N%29%3AIn-Body+Intelligence+for+the+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=839e375e412abc30a8c154