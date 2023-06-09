Create New Account
Hints and Tricks to Help Avoid Being Cut & Stabbed by a Knife Assailant
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published 20 hours ago

This Sunday, I will focus on some exercises, hints and tricks to help avoid being cut & stabbed by a knife assailant. We will first focus on distances, dodging and empty hand which will lead (in future lessons) to responding with a stick, object or gun. Have a nice Friday!


rick Sensei - 10th Dan, Senior Instructor.


