PMGC Holdings’ Reverse Stock Split Explained | Strategic Market Move
PMGC Holdings executed a 3.5-to-1 reverse stock split to boost market confidence and meet listing standards. This move reduces share count and raises the stock price, signaling a strategic turnaround. Learn how reverse stock splits can reshape company prospects and what this means for shareholders. Stay informed with the latest market strategies and stock updates.
