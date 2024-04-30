⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(30 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 30th, 63rd mechanised, 57th motorised infantry, and 12th Azov special forces brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Five attacks launched by assault units of AFU 77th airmobile, 44th mechanised, 1st national guard brigades were repelled near Stelmakhovka, Raygorodok (Lugansk People's Republic), Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 90 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 30th, 93rd mechanised, 80th, 92nd air assault, 46th airmobile, and 241st territorial defence brigades near Razdolovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Krasnogorovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one electronic reconnaissance station.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated units of AFU 23rd, 115th mechanised, and 92nd assault brigades near Novobakhmutovka and Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-atacks launched by assault units of AFU 24th, 100th mechanised, 142nd infantry, 98th assault, 68th jaeger brigades and the 78th Sparate Air Assault Regiment were repelled close to Novgorodskoye, Semyonovka, Neytalovo, Novokalinovo, Shumy, Leninskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 Ukrainian troops, three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one 105-mm U.S.-made M101 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 123rd territorial defence brigades near Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, and two 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower of AFU 65th mechanised and 36th marine brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Novotyaginka (Kherson region).

The enemy lost more than 20 troops.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have been engaged one hangar for assembling light-engine strike unmanned aerial vehicles, two hangars with military equipment, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 108 areas.

▫️ Air defence facilities have shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, and two French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs.

📊 In total, 593 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,619 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air defence missile systems, 15,888 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,275 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,216 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,396 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.