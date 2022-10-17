#Weed Talk News is a weekly #Cannabis news roundup published every Friday delivering the most current cannabis events with high visibility news contributors from across the U.S.!





Washington State’s 8th annual summit:

Washington State had its 8th Annual Cannabis Summit, where I spoke on a panel discussing my efforts to bring cannabis cafes to the state.

The Washington Cannabis Summit, presented by The Cannabis Alliance, has been the gathering place for addressing the most pressing issues facing the Washington state cannabis industry since the passage of i502.

Past speakers such as Governor Jay Inslee, Tommy Chong, and the Knox Doctors,along with panel discussions bring industry insiders together with politicians, regulators, and leaders in other developed industries.

The Washington Cannabis Summit brings renewed energy to difficult challenges by bringing the brightest minds together to work towards solutions.

The 8th Annual Washington Cannabis Summit will focus on the critical beginnings of our industry that will serve as a foundation for building our successful future.

The panel discussions for the day examined cannabis cafes, tribal innovation, equitable capitalization and commerce, addressing cannabis incarceration and expungement in Washington State, as well as building bridges to safe medicine with the prevention industry.

Keynote Speakers will address the highest level of the current discussion topics while grounding the group in our values of advancing a vital, ethical, equitable, and sustainable cannabis industry.





