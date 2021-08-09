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Cori Bush: I need $200k in private security so I can defund YOUR police
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40 views • August 09, 2021
Cori Bush: I need to spend $200k on my personal security, but we need to defund YOUR police.
This is probably the hardest self-own I've seen in a while.
Come hang out with us: https://discordapp.com/invite/3H7qbHW
This is probably the hardest self-own I've seen in a while.
Come hang out with us: https://discordapp.com/invite/3H7qbHW
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