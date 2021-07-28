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Colonel Sellin: PLA Tested Coronavirus on U.S. Troops
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195 views • July 28, 2021
Today on TruNews, the team looks at how China may have used the military games in October 2019 to infect troops with Coronavirus. Now that predictions of the fourth wave of a COVID explosion are imminent, the unvaccinated are now being blamed by Dr. Fauci. Governors are threatening to go door to door to drag people to cars to take them to get jabbed or compare the unvaccinated to drunk drivers.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/27/21)
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/27/21)
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