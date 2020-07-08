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Antisemitic protesters crash Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat speech at San Francisco State University 06April2016
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38 views • July 08, 2020
Antisemitic terror supporters silence Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat’s speaking engagement at San Francisco State University on 06April2016, shouting “free, free Palestine!” and “end the occupation now." The antisemitic disruptors were not kicked out by security despite the fact that the attendees felt unsafe by their demonstration. The students set up a small enclave at the far end of the room with the Mayor to continue the talk. If they could do it to the Mayor of Jerusalem just think what they would do to an American Conservative.
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