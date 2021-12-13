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Deep State Cabal caused the Puerto Rico hurricane that destroyed the Island. And they caused the Tornadoes in Kentucky. And they burned down Notre Dame in France. Bastards !
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200 views • December 13, 2021
When you think of the destruction they have caused, it makes you want to find them and beat them to a pulp. The thumbnail pic of Santa in a Medellin park
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