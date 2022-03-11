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UKRAINE ON FIRE - AN OLIVER STONE DOCUMENTARY
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144 views • March 11, 2022
NOW CENSORED ON YOUTUBE AND AMAZON!!!
Never let truth get in the way of a good tale. Watch this documentary on Ukraine, and be aghast at how Ukraine has been pulled from pillar to post from all sides of the political sphere. Some well known people who have been in the news recently, (Victoria Nuland being one of them,) plays a starring role - hence the censorship of this documentary.
PLEASE SHARE THIS WIDELY!!!
Never let truth get in the way of a good tale. Watch this documentary on Ukraine, and be aghast at how Ukraine has been pulled from pillar to post from all sides of the political sphere. Some well known people who have been in the news recently, (Victoria Nuland being one of them,) plays a starring role - hence the censorship of this documentary.
PLEASE SHARE THIS WIDELY!!!
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