Situation Update, Nov 10, 2022 - Crypto carnage and the coming corporate GENDER COMPLIANCE AUDITORS

0:00 Intro

2:15 GENDER COMPLIANCE AUDITORS

19:30 Take that Putin

23:15 FTX

32:50 Black Friday

35:50 John Perez

1:02:08 Beyond Meat

1:12:24 David Wilcock





- Finance giants offer lower lending rates to corporations that meet "woke" quotas

- If you hire more Blacks or Hispanics, you get lower rates

- If you hire more transgenders, gays, lesbians or bisexuals, you get lower rates

- Will hiring teams now start grilling applicants on who they have sex with?

- Finance companies will need to deploy GENDER COMPLIANCE AUDITORS

- Get ready for your "gender check" from the loan company

- Get ready for BLACKNESS COMPLIANCE AUDITS from finance companies

- Will they base loan compliance on shades of Black / tones of pigment in skin?

- Lighter-skinned Blacks might only count as 5/8ths of a "fully Black" (shades of slavery)

- This practice turns human beings into SLAVES / COMMODITIES based on external properties

- The ultimate dehumanizing enslavement system, packaged as "inclusive" or "woke"

- Crypto markets rocked by FTX fallout and collapse of liquidity

- Bitcoin drops nearly 22% in 2 days as crypto carnage spills over

- FTX accused of being a digital Ponzi scheme from the start

- Europe says "Take that, Putin!" while cutting off its own oil supply

- Beyond Meat is slashing employees because their products taste like crap





