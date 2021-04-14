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2021-04-14 - Battle of the Experts on Primetime Radio Show Mortality Reality Revealed
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20 views • April 15, 2021
Ivor Cummins
Incredible mainstream radio debate yesterday, on a primetime channel. I just grabbed a minute or two under fair use, and added purely official government-sourced data to explain some kinda complicated concepts simply. This is I think an excellent resource to give a bird's eye view of the data...and the mortality reality 😉
*** Again - this is government sourced and mainstream article data only - zero cause to censor or suppress it, clearly! ***
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
Incredible mainstream radio debate yesterday, on a primetime channel. I just grabbed a minute or two under fair use, and added purely official government-sourced data to explain some kinda complicated concepts simply. This is I think an excellent resource to give a bird's eye view of the data...and the mortality reality 😉
*** Again - this is government sourced and mainstream article data only - zero cause to censor or suppress it, clearly! ***
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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