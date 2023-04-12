https://gettr.com/post/p2e5r4j41e8

04/11/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show: As Mr. Miles Guo said, the drones in Taiwan were made in Communist China, as were the drones purchased by the United States. It is US money and technology that funded the Chinese Communist Party to make the drones that will be used to take down the US, take down Taiwan, and pose a threat to the world.

04/11/2023 妮可参加Steve Gruber Show：正如郭文贵先生所说，台湾的无人机是中共国制造的，美国采购的无人机也一样。是美国的资金和技术资助了中共，让他们制造出无人机，打倒美国，打倒台湾，对全世界造成威胁。

