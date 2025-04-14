BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God Promises A Land For His People
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
6 views • 2 weeks ago

4/13/2025

Genesis 15:14-21 God Promises A Land For His People

Intro:  Do you own land?  It is a very satisfying thing to own your own land. It gives  you a sense of purpose and place.  The world elite don’t want you to own you own land. That gives you too much power.   That gives you too much control over  your own life.  They want to put you in fifteen minute cities.  Well God wanted His people to have a place and land of their own to give them a sense of purpose and identity.  God made a promise to Abraham that is still in affect today and forever! 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
