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** WE CANNOT ALLOW OUR NATION TO BE CHANGED BY PEOPLE WHO ARE ENTERING ILLEGALY ** - Tucker – 04/Aug/2021
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74 views • August 05, 2021
** DeSantis Fires Back at Biden: Until Border is Secured, ‘I Don’t Want to Hear a Blip About COVID From You’
- Infowars, 04/Aug/2021
- Article: https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-fires-back-at-biden-until-border-is-secured-i-dont-want-to-hear-a-blip-about-covid-from-you/
-- "He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border,” says Florida governor.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) fired back at Joe Biden telling him to “stay out of the way” from his lockdown plans, pointing out hundreds of thousands of potentially COVID-infected illegal aliens are streaming into the country due to Biden’s open border policy.
During a press conference Wednesday in Panama City, DeSantis warned Biden that he has no businesses lecturing about COVID when he opened up the southern border to allow hundreds of thousands of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into America.
“Joe Biden is suggesting if you don’t do lock down policies, you should quote, ‘get out of the way’…if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,” DeSantis said before receiving applause from residents and local leaders.
“If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida.”
“He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border,” DeSantis continued. “You have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across – and it’s not just from Mexico – you have over 100 different countries where people are pouring through. So, he’s not shutting down the virus, he’s helping to facilitate it in our country.”
DeSantis also said that Florida will not enforce vaccine mandates on its citizens.
“We said from the beginning, we’re going to make it available for all, but we’re not going to mandate it on anybody. It’s ultimately an individual’s choice to be able to do it,” DeSantis said. “So, why don’t you do your job (Biden), why don’t you get that border secure and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”
Biden took aim at DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in remarks urging for more lockdowns in the wake of the so-called “delta variant” spread, which has notably not resulted in a spike in deaths.
“Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden said Tuesday in remarks about the pandemic.
“I say to these governors please help. But if you are not going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”
Biden’s defense of mask mandates come as Democrat Mayor de Blasio declared that vaccine passports are coming to New York City, with more Democrat-run cities are preparing another round of mask mandates and lockdowns.
- Infowars, 04/Aug/2021
- Article: https://www.infowars.com/posts/desantis-fires-back-at-biden-until-border-is-secured-i-dont-want-to-hear-a-blip-about-covid-from-you/
-- "He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border,” says Florida governor.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) fired back at Joe Biden telling him to “stay out of the way” from his lockdown plans, pointing out hundreds of thousands of potentially COVID-infected illegal aliens are streaming into the country due to Biden’s open border policy.
During a press conference Wednesday in Panama City, DeSantis warned Biden that he has no businesses lecturing about COVID when he opened up the southern border to allow hundreds of thousands of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into America.
“Joe Biden is suggesting if you don’t do lock down policies, you should quote, ‘get out of the way’…if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,” DeSantis said before receiving applause from residents and local leaders.
“If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida.”
“He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border,” DeSantis continued. “You have hundreds of thousands of people pouring across – and it’s not just from Mexico – you have over 100 different countries where people are pouring through. So, he’s not shutting down the virus, he’s helping to facilitate it in our country.”
DeSantis also said that Florida will not enforce vaccine mandates on its citizens.
“We said from the beginning, we’re going to make it available for all, but we’re not going to mandate it on anybody. It’s ultimately an individual’s choice to be able to do it,” DeSantis said. “So, why don’t you do your job (Biden), why don’t you get that border secure and until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”
Biden took aim at DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in remarks urging for more lockdowns in the wake of the so-called “delta variant” spread, which has notably not resulted in a spike in deaths.
“Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it,” Biden said Tuesday in remarks about the pandemic.
“I say to these governors please help. But if you are not going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives.”
Biden’s defense of mask mandates come as Democrat Mayor de Blasio declared that vaccine passports are coming to New York City, with more Democrat-run cities are preparing another round of mask mandates and lockdowns.
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