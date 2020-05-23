BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

59 Attacks Identified Ahead of Time, Globalists Plan Foiled But Still in Play Globally w/Ole (1of2)
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • May 23, 2020
Sarah Westall
114K subscribers

Investigative journalist & peace activist Ole D. joins the program to discuss the globalist plan that he believes he identified ahead of time. Reports by other investigative journalists and an urgent NATO meeting points to the fact he may be right. We also discuss what the globalists overall plan likely was and how he successfully identified 59 past attacks before they occurred; proving Ole D. is the best counter terrorism expert on the planet. Too bad our governments are not interested in true peace and anti terrorism otherwise they would pay him high consulting fees to stop this madness. Ole D. is also the recipient of the well deserved 2016 Prague Peace prize.

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

MUSIC CREDITS: “Choose Your Path” by Jingle Punks licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Category
Keywords
censorshipattackterrorcrimedrilldewole dammegardrockefeller foundationlockdowncovid-19globalists plan59 attacks identified
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sen. Chris Murphy Says He Was Briefed on U.S. Plan for Potential Renewed Strikes on Iran

Sen. Chris Murphy Says He Was Briefed on U.S. Plan for Potential Renewed Strikes on Iran

Garrison Vance
Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy