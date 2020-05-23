59 Attacks Identified Ahead of Time, Globalists Plan Foiled But Still in Play Globally w/Ole (1of2)

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Investigative journalist & peace activist Ole D. joins the program to discuss the globalist plan that he believes he identified ahead of time. Reports by other investigative journalists and an urgent NATO meeting points to the fact he may be right. We also discuss what the globalists overall plan likely was and how he successfully identified 59 past attacks before they occurred; proving Ole D. is the best counter terrorism expert on the planet. Too bad our governments are not interested in true peace and anti terrorism otherwise they would pay him high consulting fees to stop this madness. Ole D. is also the recipient of the well deserved 2016 Prague Peace prize.
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