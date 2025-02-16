⚜️𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐄𝐍𝐈𝕏 ֍ 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍⚜️ - 🤔 What you didn’t know about Antarctica... Hitler claiming territory there in 1937/38 marked on a 1957 map published by National Geographic. Plus Admiral Byrd’s meeting with James Forestall MoD upon his return from his expedition whereupon Forestall was murdered two weeks afterwards.





All papers pertaining to Byrd’s expedition are still classified top secret to this day.





Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/1890936621526364219





Untruths in Forrestal Book Review





https://dcdave.com/article5/210921.html





VfB considers DCDave to be the foremost expert on James Forrestal