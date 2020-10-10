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Jaron Lanier interview on how social media ruins your life
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37 views • October 10, 2020
In this interview Jaron Lanier talks about Facebook, YouTube, Google and how the tech and social media giants are using algorithms to record data about their users - and how internet algorithms shape how we see the world and what we’re shown online.
Jaron Lanier, the Silicone Valley ‘computer philosopher', thinks social media is ruining your life.
(Click to subscribe for more Channel 4 News videos.
https://www.youtube.com/channel4news?...)
Jaron Lanier, the Silicone Valley ‘computer philosopher', thinks social media is ruining your life.
(Click to subscribe for more Channel 4 News videos.
https://www.youtube.com/channel4news?...)
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