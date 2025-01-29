Shemane Nugent: Abundantly Well

In this week's Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis sits down with Shemane Nugent, a New York Times best-selling author, filmmaker, and health advocate, to discuss her inspiring journey and her new book, Abundantly Well. Shemane shares her powerful story of surviving toxic mold exposure, overcoming health struggles, and how she found a path to healing through a holistic approach that integrates fitness, mental wellness, and spirituality.

Shemane's book, Abundantly Well, is a 40-day wellness devotional designed to help people not just look better, but feel better from the inside out. She breaks down the importance of treating the body as a sacred temple and living a life of gratitude, health, and joy. This episode is packed with inspiration, practical health advice, and a deep conversation on how to live abundantly, no matter the obstacles.

In the interview, Shemane discusses:

The impact of toxic mold exposure on her health and her family.

Why it’s essential to integrate mind, body, and spirit in your wellness journey.

A closer look at her 40-day wellness program and how you can apply it to your life.

Tune in to hear more about Shemane’s journey, and how you can transform your health and life with her book, Abundantly Well.

Discover more about Shemane Nugent and her inspiring journey to health, wellness, and empowerment by visiting her official website at ShemaneNugent.rocks.

On her site, you’ll find information about her latest projects, including her Abundantly Well wellness devotional, her work in health advocacy, and her passion for helping others overcome adversity. Shemane is a New York Times best-selling author and a survivor of toxic mold exposure, and her website provides a wealth of resources for anyone looking to improve their mind, body, and spirit.

