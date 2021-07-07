CCP Different Teams Have Different Expertise in Making Gain of Function

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6/30/2021 Dr. Yan tells Tucker Carlson Today that CCP gain of function deeds are like playing Lego and that’s also why she insists we should understand the real backbone from the CCP military to study how many functions they added to SARS-CoV-2.