© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Omega-6 Apocalypse: How It Increases Your Risk of COVID (Dr. Chris Knobbe).
Follow
3
Share
Report
8662 views • October 16, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/16/omega-6-apocalypse.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211016_HL2&mid=DM1019867&rid=1294164041
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKR1ZdHXXzo&;feature=emb_imp_woyt
Vegetable oils, more accurately called seed oils, are likely the most important metabolic toxin in your diet. They are the unifying mechanism behind westernized chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes
Heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity were virtually unknown in the 19th century but have skyrocketed today; the introduction of processed foods with sugar, refined flour, trans fats and, primarily, industrially processed seed oils, are the culprits
Seed oils, also misleadingly known as “vegetable oils,” are industrially processed, proinflammatory and driving oxidation in your body that drives chronic disease and obesity
While ancestral populations have had their health protected by not consuming seed oils, other populations, like Japan and ancient Egypt, have had declines in health that correspond to increasing consumption of these toxic oils
If you were to make one change today to lower your risk of chronic diseases, eliminating virtually all seed oils from your diet would be the top choice
In the video above, Dr. Chris Knobbe, an ophthalmologist and founder and president of the Cure AMD Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), gives an excellent synopsis of why seed oils are the unifying mechanism behind westernized chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes.1
While most have heard about the health risks of eating processed sugars, net carbs and trans fats, seed oils far surpass all of these in the damage they cause to your health. If you were to make one change today to lower your risk of chronic diseases, eliminating all seed oils from your diet would be the highest priority.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKR1ZdHXXzo&;feature=emb_imp_woyt
Vegetable oils, more accurately called seed oils, are likely the most important metabolic toxin in your diet. They are the unifying mechanism behind westernized chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes
Heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity were virtually unknown in the 19th century but have skyrocketed today; the introduction of processed foods with sugar, refined flour, trans fats and, primarily, industrially processed seed oils, are the culprits
Seed oils, also misleadingly known as “vegetable oils,” are industrially processed, proinflammatory and driving oxidation in your body that drives chronic disease and obesity
While ancestral populations have had their health protected by not consuming seed oils, other populations, like Japan and ancient Egypt, have had declines in health that correspond to increasing consumption of these toxic oils
If you were to make one change today to lower your risk of chronic diseases, eliminating virtually all seed oils from your diet would be the top choice
In the video above, Dr. Chris Knobbe, an ophthalmologist and founder and president of the Cure AMD Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), gives an excellent synopsis of why seed oils are the unifying mechanism behind westernized chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes.1
While most have heard about the health risks of eating processed sugars, net carbs and trans fats, seed oils far surpass all of these in the damage they cause to your health. If you were to make one change today to lower your risk of chronic diseases, eliminating all seed oils from your diet would be the highest priority.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.