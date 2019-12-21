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CROW ISLAND, MICHIGAN: FRANKIE ISRAEL-MORRISON TELLS LEGEND OF THE DEERMAN
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20 views • December 21, 2019
This true story was shared with me by my wife Frankie. This took place on Crow Island in Saginaw County, Michigan. As she shared the story with me I recorded it impromptu
and it came out quite good. She has a great voice for narrating and I wish she would do more. Let me know what you think and thanks for stopping by.
and it came out quite good. She has a great voice for narrating and I wish she would do more. Let me know what you think and thanks for stopping by.
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