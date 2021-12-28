© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ruling Class are MURDERING you...but do you have the guts or ability to stop them?
Follow
2
Share
Report
40 views • December 28, 2021
From NO_FACE_MASKS
Judging by the majority of the sheeple that surround us, obviously not. But the legendary Roger Waters from Pink Floyd and one of my fave songs US and THEM, explains and exposes the fake pandemic and the genocide that is currently going on but NOBODY is standing up to complain about it. MSM is fully bought and sheeple are too scared as they rely on daily instructions on how to live their miserable, slave lives.
Judging by the majority of the sheeple that surround us, obviously not. But the legendary Roger Waters from Pink Floyd and one of my fave songs US and THEM, explains and exposes the fake pandemic and the genocide that is currently going on but NOBODY is standing up to complain about it. MSM is fully bought and sheeple are too scared as they rely on daily instructions on how to live their miserable, slave lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.