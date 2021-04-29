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Enochian Angels
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14 views • April 29, 2021
Enochian Angels [2017] attempts to give the Book of Enoch validity by explaining exactly who this prophet was from the canonized pages of Genesis, Hebrews and Jude's epistle. This energized sermon mostly provides an alternative viewpoint on several reasons Yahweh sent a flood upon Noah's day for great "lawlessness and mixing" even explaining what this historical narrative means to His faithful remnant.
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