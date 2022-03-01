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This Quantum Life #149 - The Strange Case of Perfection
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20 views • March 01, 2022
To the question, if everything is perfect then why do, be, or have anything? The answer is that if your actions are only the result of "correcting" some "bad" or "unwanted" condition, then you are condemned to a life of disappointment and non-fulfillment, because there is always something "more" to "correct", or something else to "fix."
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