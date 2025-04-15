Kursk region: Russian Defense Ministry reports that 109 drones were shot down over the region's territory - part 2

Massive drone attack on Kursk. Several multi-story buildings and an ambulance station were damaged.

A woman died and there are wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that 109 drones were shot down over the region's territory.

Adding:

Trump has been asked to stop American funding for the UN and NATO (HQ), Associated Press reports, citing sources.

“There are plans to completely stop funding the UN, a key logistical partner in many humanitarian initiatives around the world, and other major non-governmental organizations, including NATO,” the publication writes.

Elsewhere in the article it states that it is only cutting funding for NATO headquarters.

The White House Office of Management and Budget also proposed cutting the State Department's budget by nearly half, closing a number of foreign diplomatic missions, significantly cutting the number of diplomatic personnel, and ending funding for almost all international organizations.