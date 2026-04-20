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How You Can Help Take Back America's Classroom One 8th Grader At a Time - Joni Bryan
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Joni Bryan, founder of the 917 Society, to discuss how Americans can take back the classroom by putting the Constitution directly into the hands of students. She shares the powerful story behind launching a nationwide movement that has already distributed millions of pocket Constitutions to 8th graders across all 50 states. We also dive into why constitutional education has declined, what it means for the future of America, and how you can get involved to make a lasting impact—one student at a time.


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Joni Bryan

WEBSITE: https://www.917society.org/


FREE Resources:

- Teachers can request free pocket Constitutions for their 8th grade

classroom here: 917society.org/order-constitutions

- Supporters can purchase a copy of our 250th Anniversary Special

Edition Constitution on Amazon to help fund our mission:

bit.ly/4bZn8dk

- Free classroom resources including lesson plans, quizzes, and videos: 917society.org/resources-original


Joni Bryan is the founder and executive director of the 917 Society, a nationwide initiative dedicated to restoring constitutional literacy in America’s classrooms. After realizing she had never personally read the Constitution, she launched a mission to ensure every student receives a copy and understands its meaning. What began with grassroots effort and personal sacrifice has grown into a movement distributing millions of pocket Constitutions to students across all 50 states. Joni is passionate about empowering the next generation with the knowledge of America’s founding principles and inspiring citizens to take an active role in preserving them.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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