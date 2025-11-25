BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 4:4-8, 20251122
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 4 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Righteous Father, and JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SANCTIFIER in Exodus 5:16; 1 Corinthians 1:30; 1 Thessalonian 4:3,5; 2 Thessalonians 2:13; and 1 Peter 1:2!

Glorious Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my Messiah and LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Spirit,

Has been teaching and reminding me to ensure that my heart retains Your Words: to diligently keep Your Commandments, and live eternally.

To prayerfully get Wisdom, and Your Understanding: To neither forget nor turn away from the Holy Words from Your Mouth.

To not forsake studying Your Holy Scriptures, for through them, You will preserve me; that I should obediently love Your Divine Scriptures, and You shall protect me from my enemy, Satan.

Your Wisdom is the principal leverage; therefore, I should get Your Wisdom: and in all my getting, I should get Your Understanding.

That I should exalt Your Understanding, for Your Divine Understanding will promote me and bring me honor, when I genuinely embrace and obey Your Commandments.

Thank you, Holy Father, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SANCTIFIER for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:4-8 personalized KJV)

* * * *

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
jesus christmessiahlovewisdomlifejehovahscriptureslivestudyheartlordwillteacheternalpraykeepprotectwordsobedientcommandmentsurrenderforgetunderstandmekaddeshsanctifier
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy