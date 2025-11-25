FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 4:4-8, 20251122

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Righteous Father, and JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SANCTIFIER in Exodus 5:16; 1 Corinthians 1:30; 1 Thessalonian 4:3,5; 2 Thessalonians 2:13; and 1 Peter 1:2!

Glorious Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my Messiah and LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Spirit,

4 Has been teaching and reminding me to ensure that my heart retains Your Words: to diligently keep Your Commandments, and live eternally.

5 To prayerfully get Wisdom, and Your Understanding: To neither forget nor turn away from the Holy Words from Your Mouth.

6 To not forsake studying Your Holy Scriptures, for through them, You will preserve me; that I should obediently love Your Divine Scriptures, and You shall protect me from my enemy, Satan.

7 Your Wisdom is the principal leverage; therefore, I should get Your Wisdom: and in all my getting, I should get Your Understanding.

8 That I should exalt Your Understanding, for Your Divine Understanding will promote me and bring me honor, when I genuinely embrace and obey Your Commandments.

Thank you, Holy Father, my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SANCTIFIER for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:4-8 personalized KJV)

