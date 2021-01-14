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Acupoints of Interest Part 1
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41 views • January 14, 2021
Large Intestine 4
One of the most potent point on the human body.
Useful for pain, headaches, stress, and anxiety to say the least.
This point is contraindicated for pregnancy as it could cause miscarriage. The video gives another option that is safe to use.
One of the most potent point on the human body.
Useful for pain, headaches, stress, and anxiety to say the least.
This point is contraindicated for pregnancy as it could cause miscarriage. The video gives another option that is safe to use.
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