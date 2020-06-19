The Food and Behavior link, Healing the Gut, Fermented Foods Healing Journeys with Marsha Thadison

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I know Marsha from our activist days with March Against Monsanto in Atlanta. We would inform people about GMOs and Organic foods. (Monsanto has been bought by Bayer now.) She's
- Sherrie
More from Marsha at:
yesterdayskitchen4today.com
blogtalkradio.com/dhourshow
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