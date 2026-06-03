IRGC Aerospace Force showing the launch of Emad & Ghadr ballistic missiles, as well as Shahed-136 loitering munitions, toward U.S. bases in Kuwait & Bahrain, LAST NIGHT

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❗️ The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of Emad and Ghadr ballistic missiles, as well as Shahed-136 loitering munitions, toward U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
The footage also shows launches of solid-fuel ballistic missiles, though their exact type cannot be identified from the video.
More about these strikes:
🔺 Iran’s IRGC announced that it struck a US military air base and the US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters with missiles and drones in retaliation for American attacks.
🔺 The IRGC said a US warplane first hit an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz late last night, causing engine room damage. In response, the IRGC targeted a US‑affiliated vessel named Panaya with naval missiles.
🔺 After a subsequent US strike on an IRGC telecom tower on Qeshm Island, the IRGC aerospace force attacked a US air and helicopter base in a regional country as well as the Fifth Fleet’s command center.
🔺 The IRGC warned that any violation of security in the Strait of Hormuz would bring a “harsh price” for the US military.
@PressTV